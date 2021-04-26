(CBS DETROIT) – Beaumont Health announced three additional walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics to take place this week.
They are scheduled for April 28, 29, and 30 at the Beaumont Service Center located at 26901 Beaumont Boulevard in Southfield.
Here are the scheduled times:
- Wednesday, April 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday, April 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, April 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anyone 16 and up can get the vaccine at the walk-in vaccine clinic. No appointment is necessary and teenagers under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.
