BLACK LIGHTNING – Monday, April 26, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

WARNINGS – Gambi (James Remar) warns the Pierce family of a possible crisis looming.

Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway and Chantal Thuy also star.

The episode was written by J. Allen Brown and directed by Keesha Sharp (#409).

Original airdate 4/26/2021.

