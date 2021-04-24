MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 9:30pm on CW50
BLIND FAITH — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.
Magicians featured in this episode include Louie Foxx, Nick Lewin, Richard Turner, Shoot Ogawa, Ana DeGuzman, Eric Eaton, Trigg Watson and Dan Sperry (#718).
Original airdate 10/23/2020.