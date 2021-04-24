SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
THE FLASHBACK TO MIDVALE INTRODUCES A YOUNG CAT GRANT – Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) attempt to save Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone by time-traveling back to Kara's home in 2009.
While determined to secure the item needed to help Supergirl, Brainy is worried about keeping a low profile so as not to alter the future timeline.
While determined to secure the item needed to help Supergirl, Brainy is worried about keeping a low profile so as not to alter the future timeline.

However, when their ship crashes upon arrival, a young Kara Danvers (guest star Izabela Vidovic) is the first on the scene.
Meanwhile, a young reporter named Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) sets her sights on Midvale as she suspects there is a big story in the small town.
Meanwhile, a young reporter named Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) sets her sights on Midvale as she suspects there is a big story in the small town.

Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos (#605).
