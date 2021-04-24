  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    06:00 AMPaid Program
    06:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Specials

PEOPLE PRESENTS: WILLIAM & KATE’S ROYAL ANNIVERSARY – Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

A CELEBRATION OF 10 YEARS – From college sweethearts to tying the knot in the wedding of the century, Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating 10 years of marriage.

READ MORE: Ronna McDaniel Considering Run Against Whitmer in 2022

The Royal couple are now a party of five and redefining the royal parenting playbook while at the same time cementing themselves as the future of the monarchy.

A co-production between Meredith Corporation, Green Couch Entertainment and Rapture Productions.

READ MORE: Stellantis Worker in Sterling Heights Died on the Job Wednesday

Executive producers for Meredith Corporation are Dan Wakeford, Cynthia Sanz and Rachel Feinberg; Green Couch Entertainment executive producers are Paul Reaney and Scott Weiner; and executive producer for Rapture Productions is Jennifer Ducker.

Original airdate 4/29/2021

MORE NEWS: Looking For The COVID-19 Vaccine? Lakeside Mall Will Offer 450 Monday

 