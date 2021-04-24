  • WWJ-TV

THE FLASH – Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

FROST MUST FACE HER PAST – When a mysterious ice-powered enemy frames Frost (Danielle Panabaker) for a brutal crime, she must find a way to clear her name.

Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) have a surprise houseguest, and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) continues to deal with Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore).

Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Jess Carson (#707).

Original airdate 4/13/2021.