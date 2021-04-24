WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 8:30pm on CW50
SEASON FINALE – Host Elizabeth Stanton (“Popstar This Week”) is joined by the panelists and special guests Griffin Gluck as they observe animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video.READ MORE: Ronna McDaniel Considering Run Against Whitmer in 2022
On today’s show we’re bringing you a monkey who just wants to be left alone, a virtual driving dog, a very casual cat, and a cup full of cute.READ MORE: Stellantis Worker in Sterling Heights Died on the Job Wednesday
The episode is produced by David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie and directed by Brad Thomas (#116).
Original airdate 1/14/2021.MORE NEWS: Looking For The COVID-19 Vaccine? Lakeside Mall Will Offer 450 Monday
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.