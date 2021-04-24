  • WWJ-TV

CW, World's Funniest Animals

WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

GET THE GANG TOGETHER – Host Elizabeth Stanton (“Popstar This Week”) is joined by the panelists and special guests Stephen Kramer Glickman as they observe animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video.

On today’s show we’re bringing you spinners, a bobbing, weaving bad boy, an utterly clean otter, and baby-sitting buddies.

The episode is produced by David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie and directed by Brad Thomas (#115).

Original airdate 1/14/2021.

Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.