(CBS Detroit) – A Stellantis worker at its Sterling Heights Stamping Plant has died while on the job.
The automaker confirms there was a workplace accident on Wednesday and extended its condolences to the friends and family of the employee.
United Auto Workers president Rory Gamble also released a statement honoring the worker and says he will be remembered next week during workers memorial day.
The Sterling Heights Police Department is investigating.
