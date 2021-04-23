  • WWJ-TVOn Air

chrysler, stellantis

(CBS Detroit) – A Stellantis worker at its Sterling Heights Stamping Plant has died while on the job.

The automaker confirms there was a workplace accident on Wednesday and extended its condolences to the friends and family of the employee.

United Auto Workers president Rory Gamble also released a statement honoring the worker and says he will be remembered next week during workers memorial day.

The Sterling Heights Police Department is investigating.

