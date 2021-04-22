(CBS DETROIT) — A Rochester Hills man has been accused of videotaping girls at a grocery store.
The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office charged Mark Brasmer, 38, after receiving a witness complaint that he had allegedly been videotaping a young girl without consent in a Meijers store.
Officials say that on April 9, Rochester Hills Police were dispatched to the Meijers store located at 3175 S. Rochester Road.
Brasmer has been suspended from his position at Oakland County's Children's Village.
Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen D. McDonald said, “The types of crimes alleged in this case are especially important to me. Protecting Oakland County’s kids will always be my top priority as Prosecutor, particularly kids in Children’s Village.”
