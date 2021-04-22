  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,867 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 108 deaths Thursday.

The deaths announced Thursday includes 75 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 809,5991 and 17,139 deaths as of April 22.

In the state, as of April 16, there has been a total of 603,094 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

