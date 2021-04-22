(CBS DETROIT) – Ford Field is offering more first-dose COVID vaccines through Monday, April 26.
The mass vaccination site has already given out more than 148,000 shots, one of the most for the metro area and is currently offering Pfizer's vaccine for those still in need.
Another 7,500 vaccines are available if you need that first shot.
Those appointments run through Monday.
For more information, or to register visit here.
Meanwhile, the Detroit Public Schools Community District is offering its teachers an incentive to get their covid vaccine.
The district will give $500 and two sick days to workers if they can prove they were vaccinated.
The offer lasts until June 30.
About 35 percent of district employees have been vaccinated so far.
