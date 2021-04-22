  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:7-year-old boy, Detroit, Michigan, Police, shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating after a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.

It happened Wednesday night in a home near I-96 and Oakland Boulevard where the child was allegedly playing with a gun and accidentally shot himself in the hand and leg.

READ MORE: Ascension Michigan Opens Southfield COVID-19 Vaccination Site

WWJ reports, now officials are investigating how the boy was able to get access to the weapon.

READ MORE: Local Leaders React To Chauvin’s Guilty Verdict

Officials also say the child is “alert and talking.”

MORE NEWS: Oakland County Prosecutor's Office Dedicate Tree To Commemorate Crime Victims' Rights Week

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.