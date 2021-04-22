LANSING, MI (PATCH) — No charges will be filed following an investigation into alleged unethical practices by petition circulators for Unlock Michigan, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office opened its investigation into Unlock Michigan in September 2020 following reports suggesting irregularities in how circulators got signatures.
The investigation found "clear evidence of misrepresentations by petition circulators and questionable training by persons who recruited and supervised paid circulators," Nessel said in a statement. However, the irregularities were not in violation of any criminal statute, Nessel said. In total, nine people were investigated.
“A well-informed public is essential to the health of our democracy, and as such, I hope the review of the circumstances in the Unlock Michigan case serves as a reminder to residents to be aware of the questionable practices utilized by those presenting themselves as agents of the democratic process,” Nessel said. “It is clear from this investigation that some paid circulators may resort to unethical practices in order to fulfill the demands of their clients.”
For the complete story, visit here.
