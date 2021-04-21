MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,584 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 45 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 804,724 and 17,031 deaths as of April 21.
In the state, as of April 16, there has been a total of 603,094 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
