(CBS DETROIT) – Ascension Michigan is opening a new vaccination clinic at the Southfield Pavilion to help distribute more doses.
The clinic is located within the city's municipal complex on Evergreen road and appointments are required.
It reopens Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Ascension hopes to administer 3,500 first doses this week at the clinic.
For more information, visit here.
