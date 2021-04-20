(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan is set to surpass six million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.
To date, 45 percent of Michiganders have received at least one dose, with 30 percent of Michiganders being fully vaccinated, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration.READ MORE: The Downtown Boxing Gym Transforming Entire 27,500 Sq. Ft. Building Into 'Green' Space
This moves the state closer to its goal of equitably vaccinating at least 70 percent of Michiganders ages 16 and older as soon as possible.
The state has repeatedly hit its daily dose goal of 100,000 shots.READ MORE: Houses Of Worship In Detroit Struggling Due To Virus Can Seek Grants
“(On Tuesday), Michigan will surpass six million doses administered of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines,” said Whitmer. “My daughter and I were proud to add two to that number on April 6, and my administration and I will not stop until we reach our goal of equitably vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and up. Our rollout continues picking up steam.”
Michigan has administered six million doses in just over four months, said Whitmer, who added the state “went from five to six million in only 11 days.”
“The rising cases and hospitalization rates are a reminder that we must continue masking up, socially distancing, washing our hands, and crucially, getting vaccinated. Michigan is also working closely with our federal partners to surge life-saving therapeutic treatments that will help keep people out of the hospital,” said Whitmer.MORE NEWS: Grand Rapids, Awaiting Chauvin Verdict, Sets Up Barriers
