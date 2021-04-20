MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,259 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 85 deaths Tuesday.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes 33 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 799,140 and 16,986 deaths as of April 20.

In the state, as of April 16, there has been a total of 603,094 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
