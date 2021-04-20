(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit is now accepting walk-in vaccinations at various locations.
Here are the vaccination sites:
Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- TCF Center (indoor) free parking on the roof
- Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive
- Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers
- Samaritan Center, 5555 Conner
Community Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Fellowship Chapel, 7707 W. Outer Drive
- Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. Seven Mile Road
- Second Ebenezer, 14601 Dequindre Road
School Vaccination Sites, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 21: Brenda Scott Academy, 18440 Hoover
- April 23: East English Village Preparatory Academy, 5020 Cadieux
The city says residents can make an appointment at 313-230-0505 or just walk in.
How to find vaccination locations in your area
TEXT MESSAGES
Residents can now send a text to (313) 217-3732 and find three locations providing COVID-19 vaccines close to their home.
VACCINE LOCATIONS MAP
In addition, residents can go to the City’s Web site and see vaccination locations on a map.
Mayor Mike Duggan showed data indicating a decline in new COVID-19 cases in Detroit over the last 10 days. Duggan is still encouraging residents to get vaccinated and follow COVID safety guidelines.
