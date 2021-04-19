NANCY DREW – Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
THE MYSTERY CONTINUES – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew continue to search for clues to battle the Aglaeca.READ MORE: Police Shoot, Kill Suspect Who Drove Through Crime Scene Where 5 Were Shot, 1 Killed In Detroit
Meanwhile, George (Leah Lewis) has an unfortunate first encounter with Nick’s visiting mother.
Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ace (Alex Saxon) have a heart-to-heart.
Riley Smith and Maddison Jaizani also star.READ MORE: Residents Clean Up Parks In Michigan For Youth Sports
Ed Sanchez directed the episode written by Andrea Thornton Bolden (#202).
Original airdate 1/27/2021.
Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.MORE NEWS: Here's Everything To Know About Michigan's Gatherings And Mask Order