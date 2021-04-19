  • WWJ-TVOn Air

NANCY DREW – Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

THE MYSTERY CONTINUES – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew continue to search for clues to battle the Aglaeca.

Meanwhile, George (Leah Lewis) has an unfortunate first encounter with Nick’s visiting mother.

Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ace (Alex Saxon) have a heart-to-heart.

Riley Smith and Maddison Jaizani also star.

Ed Sanchez directed the episode written by Andrea Thornton Bolden (#202).

Original airdate 1/27/2021.

Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

