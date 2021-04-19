  • WWJ-TVOn Air

BLACK LIGHTNING – Monday, April 19, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

TROUBLE – The FBI pays Jefferson (Cress Williams) a visit. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) surprises Grace (Chantal Thuy).

Christine Adams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, and Jordan Calloway also star.

The episode was written by Andre Edmonds and directed by Bille Woodruff (#408).

Original airdate 4/19/2021.

