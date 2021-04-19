  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Roseville Police are investigating a house fire that killed one person Monday.

It happened Monday around 10 a.m. where police responded to a report of a house fire in the 25000 block of Gratiot Avenue.

The Roseville Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire at the Leslie Mobile Home Community and while at the home, a deceased person was found inside the home.

Police say the person has not yet been positively identified and are conducting a criminal investigation.

