KUNG FU – Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) follow a lead involving a professor who may be able to help in their search for Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman).
Meanwhile, as Althea’s (Shannon Dang) past comes back to haunt her, a squabble between Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) points to bigger issues in their marriage.
Elsewhere, Nicky steps in to help a young worker after learning of some suspicious activity happening at King Kwong’s garment factory.
Jon Prasida and Gavin Stenhouse also star.
Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Richard Lowe (#103).
Original airdate 4/21/2021.
Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.