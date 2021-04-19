(CBS DETROIT) – Spring is here and with it comes seasonal allergies, but with similar symptoms how can someone tell if they have allergies or COVID?

“I thought it was some type of allergy, sinus related situation.” Said Krystal Williams of Lansing

Unknown to Williams the symptoms she was experiencing in early April, were COVID related. Confused by the similarities, Williams wanted to be certain, the headaches and congestion were not COVID, so she went to urgent care, where she initially tested negative for the virus.

“They thought I had acute sinusitis, so urgent care just told me to take some Flonase and Zyrtec for like 7 to 10 days.” Said Williams

When her symptoms worsen, Williams went back to the doctor where she tested positive for COVID-19. By now she had a fever and body aches, something Doctors say is the difference between allergies and COVID.

“If you typically have spring time allergies and every April you develop itchy eyes, sneezing, dripping nose and those are the same symptoms you’re having now, you can rest assure that is probably your typical allergy.” Said Dr. Jennifer Appleyard MD, Allergist with Ascension St. John Health

Dr. Appleyard says, with COVID cases on the rise in Michigan, many people are concerned, but should only be if they have certain symptoms. Such as fever, body aches, loss of smell and, or taste, and if they were exposed to someone with COVID.

“Follow the signs anything that seems different from normal and especially if you know you’ve been exposed to somebody that’s had COVID, at least start off and get a rapid test.” Said Williams

