MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 8,574 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 61 deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Monday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, April 17. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,287 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 793,881 and 16,901 deaths as of April 19.
In the state, as of April 16, there has been a total of 603,094 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
