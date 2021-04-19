  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Supergirl

SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

SUPERGIRL FINDS A WAY HOME – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) finds an opportunity to escape from the Phantom Zone but it comes with some dangerous strings attached.

READ MORE: Police Shoot, Kill Suspect Who Drove Through Crime Scene Where 5 Were Shot, 1 Killed In Detroit

Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) joins the Super Friends on a mission but finds she disagrees with their plan of action against the Phantoms and wonders if she is truly ready to be a part of the team.

READ MORE: Residents Clean Up Parks In Michigan For Youth Sports

Alysse Leite-Rogers directed the episode written by Karen E. Maser & Nicki Holcomb (#604).

MORE NEWS: Here's Everything To Know About Michigan's Gatherings And Mask Order 

Original airdate 4/20/2021.