SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
SUPERGIRL FINDS A WAY HOME – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) finds an opportunity to escape from the Phantom Zone but it comes with some dangerous strings attached.
Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) joins the Super Friends on a mission but finds she disagrees with their plan of action against the Phantoms and wonders if she is truly ready to be a part of the team.
Alysse Leite-Rogers directed the episode written by Karen E. Maser & Nicki Holcomb (#604).
