(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police Chief James Craig addressed media Monday about a deadly police shooting involving a 27-year-old man.

“Prayers go out to his family. Certainly, anytime we have to use uh deadly force certainly it’s not something that police officers start their shift thinking about,” said Craig.

Chief Craig told reporters, right in the middle of an active fatal crash and shooting investigation on West McNichols and Ward.

The suspect drove up and fired a single shot, then sped off after hitting two squad cars Monday morning just after 2:30 am.

The suspect then took officers on a wild chase from the west side, through downtown before coming to a stop deep east near Eight Mile and Gratiot.

Police say the suspect got out of his car and took off on foot firing shots at the cops, who then returned fire, killing him.

“Clearly this was a suspect that we had to apprehend. Clearly, he was focused on one thing and one thing only, to kill a police officer,” said Craig.

Officers say the suspect’s motive is still unknown, but he lost his friend the day before in a dice game gone bad.

“We’ve talked to his mother, he was very distraught over the loss of his friend,” said Craig.

Police say the 27-year-old didn’t have a long criminal history so it’s bizarre that police were targeted in his rage.

“We don’t know if he was going through a depression at the time. Again, as it was indicated there was a posting on Facebook clearly indicating, and I’ll just make reference to it, ‘I’m hurt, mad.’ That’s all he said and so this is in response to the loss of his good friend, a 21-year-old male.

Police also found open alcohol in the suspect’s car and officers believe he was possibly under the influence.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages so the suspect’s identity and further details are still pending.

