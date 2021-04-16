(CBS DETROIT) – State Representative Jewell Jones is facing charges following his arrest from a traffic crash on April 6.
Jones, 25, has been charged with four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a weapon under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.READ MORE: Michigan Extends Gatherings And Mask Order, Strengthens Mask Requirement For Children Ages 2-4
Troopers have submitted a packet to the Livingston County Prosecutors office for review. The male suspect has been released. Currently, the investigation is continuing and awaiting lab results.
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 7, 2021
Jones faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison for the resisting and obstructing a police officer charges, 180 days in jail for the operating with a high blood alcohol content, 93 days in jail for operating while Intoxicated, 93 days in jail for possession of a weapon under the influence of alcohol and 93 days for reckless driving.
READ MORE: Michigan Reports 8,955 New COVID-19 Cases, 40 Deaths Friday
Specific details are still unclear about the incident, but a driver who was on I-96 recorded a video of a black SUV swerving in and out of traffic. The license plate matched Jones’ vehicle.
He was arrested after the crash that occurred along I-96 in Livingston County on April 6 and released the next day pending lab results.
His arraignment is expected to be held Friday afternoon at the 53rd District Court.
In May 2018, he was stopped by Michigan State Police on eastbound I-94 for speeding, having excessively tinted windows and open intoxicants in his vehicle. The open intoxicant charge was dismissed and Jones paid fines for the other violations.
Jones is in his third term representing Wayne County’s 11th District and is also an Inkster Auxiliary Police Officer.MORE NEWS: Former Inkster Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting Student
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.