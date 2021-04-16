(CBS DETROIT) – Royal Oak plans to establish a new “social district” that would allow people to consume alcohol outside while downtown.
The city commission approved the district, which creates a special zone with signs showing where people can walk and drink.
It would also give people specially marked cups showing who is allowed to drink.
Cities are allowed to create these social districts for outdoor drinking all thanks to a new Michigan law, originally signed to promote outdoor gatherings with social distancing.
