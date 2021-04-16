  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:elizabeth hertel, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, michigan house committee, robert gordon, subpoena, testify

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan House Committee approved a resolution to subpoena former Health Director Robert Gordon.

Upon approval by the full house chamber, the committee will ask Gordon to testify about his controversial January departure.

A $155,000 dollar payout was a part of the confidentiality agreement between Gordon and Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration.

Elizabeth Hertel was then appointed as health director in March.

