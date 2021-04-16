(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan House Committee approved a resolution to subpoena former Health Director Robert Gordon.
Upon approval by the full house chamber, the committee will ask Gordon to testify about his controversial January departure.
A $155,000 dollar payout was a part of the confidentiality agreement between Gordon and Governor Gretchen Whitmer's administration.
Elizabeth Hertel was then appointed as health director in March.
