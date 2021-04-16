(CBS DETROIT) — A former Inkster middle school science teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a female student in 2007.
Ted Anderson, 61, of Detroit has been charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Anderson is accused of sexually assaulting the girl when she was in the sixth grade at Thomas Gist Academy, with the assaults happening from the fall of 2007 until 2010.
He allegedly would pick up the defendant at a bus stop in Inkster and drive her to his home in the 1970 block of Chene Street in Detroit and sexually assault her.
It is further alleged that he sexually assaulted her in other locations during this time period.
Prosecutor Kim Worthy said, “While it is very important to note that Mr. Anderson is presumed innocent, our concern is that there may be other victims.”
“Please contact Cpl. Blake Easton of the Detroit Police Sex Crimes Unit at 313-596- 2214 if you are a sexual assault victim of the defendant,” said Worthy.
Anderson was arraigned on April 15 in 36th District Court. He was given a $250,000 bond, placed on a GPS tether and must have no unsupervised contact with minors and no contact with the victim.
His Probable Cause Conference is on April 27, 2021, and his Preliminary Examination is on May 4, 2021, in 36th District Court before Judge Roberta Archer.
