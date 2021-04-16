(CBS DETROIT) – Students in Michigan’s largest school district will switch to virtual learning after a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The Detroit Public Schools Community District says in-person learning will resume no earlier than May 11th.
The district will continue to monitor COVID-19 infection rates until the next board meeting in May.
However, teachers who want to continue in-person learning will be allowed to instruct students upon parental approval.
For more information, visit here.
