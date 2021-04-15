(CBS DETROIT) – Twin brothers accused in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer have been released from house arrest.
Curfew restrictions were also lifted by an Antrim County Judge on both Michael Null and William Null.READ MORE: City Of Detroit & Rocket Community Fund Invest $5M To Restore Homes
However, the 39-year-olds will have to remain on electronic monitoring.READ MORE: Michigan’s Extended Benefits To End This Week After Jobless Rate Falls To 5.1%
14 men are accused in the plot to kidnap Whitmer.
If convicted the null brothers could face more than 20 years in prison.MORE NEWS: 2nd Child Shot By Dad Dies In Lansing-Area Murder-Suicide
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.