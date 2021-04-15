  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:charged, High School, homemade explosive, Michigan, Newaygo, Teen

NEWAYGO, Mich. (AP) — A 16-year-old student who lost both thumbs after his homemade explosive went off in a high school classroom in western Michigan has been charged.

A preliminary hearing for the teen was held Wednesday. He is charged with manufacture/possession of a Molotov cocktail or similar device and possession of a weapon in a weapon-free school zone, the Newaygo County prosecutor’s office said.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 6,303 New COVID-19 Cases, 112 Deaths Thursday

A homemade explosive was taken March 8 to Newaygo High School and accidentally detonated, police said.

The teen, four other students and a teacher were hurt.

His father later was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and manufacture or possession of a Molotov cocktail after police searched his home.

READ MORE: Beaumont Health Puts Out Community Call For Action To Help Minimize Covid-19 As Cases Surge, And Hospitals See Major Uptick

A child welfare investigator, Jessica Held, has told a judge that police don’t believe the boy wanted to harm others.

He “brought it to school to show friends when it went off in his hands,” Held told a Newaygo County Probate Court judge last month.

The teen was suspended from school.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Health Director Elizabeth Hertel Traveled Out Of State Amid Virus Spike

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.