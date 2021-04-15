Michigan Reports 6,303 New COVID-19 Cases, 112 Deaths ThursdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Beaumont Health Puts Out Community Call For Action To Help Minimize Covid-19 As Cases Surge, And Hospitals See Major UptickBeaumont Health experiencing a surge in COVID cases especially with the younger population calling on Michiganders to do their part to help stop the spread

Michigan Health Director Elizabeth Hertel Traveled Out Of State Amid Virus SpikeElizabeth Hertel traveled with family to Alabama for spring break last week despite her department’s guidance to avoid out-of-state travel while Michigan suffers a raging coronavirus outbreak.

Michigan Teen Charged After Homemade Explosive Detonates In SchoolA 16-year-old student who lost both thumbs after his homemade explosive went off in a high school classroom in western Michigan has been charged.

Beaumont Health Warns Its Hospitals Are At 'Critical' Capacity As Michigan's COVID-19 Cases IncreaseBeaumont Health issued an "urgent warning" to Metro Detroit communities on Thursday, pleading for Michiganders to personally take immediate steps to help stop the spread of the virus.

Detroit Officials Alarmed About Increasing Rate Of COVID-19 Cases, Urge Residents To Get VaccinatedRoughly 128,000 Detroit residents have been vaccinated, yet Detroit still lags behind other surrounding communities and the state of Michigan, according to officials.