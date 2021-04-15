MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,303 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 112 deaths Thursday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 770,822 and 16,713 deaths as of April 15.
In the state, as of April 2, there has been a total of 577,141 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
