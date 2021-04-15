(CBS DETROIT) – Beaumont Health issued an “urgent warning” to Metro Detroit communities on Thursday, pleading for Michiganders to personally take immediate steps to help stop the spread of the virus.
Hospitals in the Metro Detroit region are at or nearing capacity, with many COVID-19 units ranging from around 75 percent to 100 percent full, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“Our COVID-19 numbers are climbing higher and faster and it’s very troubling and alarming to see this,” said Beaumont Health CEO John Fox. “We are grateful for the knowledge attained from the first two surges. It has helped save many lives. We also now have effective vaccines.
The number of COVID-19 patients has jumped at Beaumont from 128 on Feb. 28 to more than 800 patients today and exceeds the volume from last fall.
"To flatten the curve again, we all need to work together now: wear masks, wash hands, avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing and get vaccinated. We cannot do this alone. We need everyone's help immediately," said Fox.
Beaumont says the current surge resulted in various actions, including reinstituting visitor restrictions but also allowing non-COVID-19 patients one fully vaccinated visitor per day.
Masks are still required at all Beaumont facilities for everyone, including those who have been fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, Beaumont has provided more than 262,000 vaccinations to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
