(CBS DETROIT)- When Detroiter Lance McGhee bought a dilapidated building on the cites westside in 2015, he had a special vision, that has now come to fruition.

“Playa VS. Playa is a e-sports gaming lounge, it’s a hip-hop theme e-sports lounge, we cater to the competitive player, we cater to the casual player.” Said Lance McGhee II, Owner of Playa Vs. Playa Gaming Lounge

Seeing a need for a safe haven for youth in the city and wanting to invest in the community having this space right in the heart of a Detroit neighborhood was important for McGhee.

“The suburbs have plenty of options for entertainment, this is where the need is, in communities like Fitzgerald.” Said McGhee

Located on Wyoming and Puritan the Playa Vs. Playa lounge opened in 20-19, but like other businesses had its struggles during the pandemic.

An official re-grand opening took place this week with the Deputy Mayor and members of the DEGC, that assisted McGhee with a city grant to restart the business.

“Motor City Match Program and I was awarded $60,000 for the rehab of my facility.” McGhee Said

He says when opening this space he made sure to customize it with gamers in mind.

“Each of our monitor here are built at eye level so a gamer can sit comfortably while they’re playing.” Said McGhee

He says e-sporting serves as a positive alternative for youth and can even lead to scholarship opportunities

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.