MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 7,955 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 33 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 764,519 and 16,619 deaths as of April 14.
In the state, as of April 2, there has been a total of 577,141 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
