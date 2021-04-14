  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Delta Township, fatally shot, home, man, Michigan, Police

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two people — a man and a 5-year-old girl — have been shot to death and a 3-year-old boy critically wounded in a mid-Michigan home.

Deputies responding to a report of a shooting found the victims about 11 p.m. Tuesday in Delta Township, the Eaton County sheriff’s office said Wednesday in a release.

READ MORE: Playa Vs. Playa Offers E-Sporting In The Heart Of Detroit's Westside

The man and girl were found dead in the home, about six miles west of Lansing. The boy was taken to a hospital.

READ MORE: Michigan Police Shocked By Convicted Murderer’s Release

The names of the victims and their relationship to one another was not released.

MORE NEWS: Over 700 University Of Michigan Students Denied Access To Campus Buildings

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.