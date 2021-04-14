(CBS DETROIT) – The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Wayne County Community College District is extending its walk-in hours.
Starting Wednesday through Saturday, hours will be expanded from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.
Any county resident 16-years-or-older can receive a vaccine dose.
The Wayne County Health Department says Pfizer vaccines are available and appointments can still be made.
The WCCCD vaccination clinic is located in Taylor at 21000 Northline Road. No appointment is necessary and the vaccines are free.
