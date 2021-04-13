(CBS DETROIT) – Over 700 students at the University of Michigan are being denied access to campus buildings.
The school says students who failed to take a mandatory weekly COVID-19 test were banned.READ MORE: Large Portion Of New COVID-19 Cases In Those Under 18
This is the second time in six weeks the university implemented the policy.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 8,867 New COVID-19 Cases, 74 Deaths Tuesday
U of M requires testing of all those who frequent campus buildings.MORE NEWS: U.S. Investigating Possible Air Bag Failures In GM Vehicles
