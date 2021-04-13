  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 8,867 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 74 deaths Tuesday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes 37 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

READ MORE: U.S. Investigating Possible Air Bag Failures In GM Vehicles

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 756,564 and 16,586 deaths as of April 13.

READ MORE: Former Detroit Pistons Player Donates G.E.A.R. Uniforms To Detroit Public Schools Student-Athletes

In the state, as of April 2, there has been a total of 577,141 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: City Of Detroit Suspends Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.