MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 8,867 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 74 deaths Tuesday.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes 37 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 756,564 and 16,586 deaths as of April 13.

In the state, as of April 2, there has been a total of 577,141 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
