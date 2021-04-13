NEWAYGO, Mich. (AP) — A man whose son accidentally detonated an explosive at a western Michigan school was charged with illegal possession of destructive devices, authorities said Monday.
An indictment unsealed in federal court accuses David Saylor of possessing unregistered explosive devices and a stolen firearm.
In March, Saylor's son brought a homemade explosive to Newaygo High School and accidentally detonated it, injuring himself and others, authorities said.
Police immediately searched the man’s home and charged Saylor in a local court with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and manufacture or possession of a Molotov cocktail.
An email seeking comment was sent to Saylor's attorney.
