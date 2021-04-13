City Of Detroit Suspends Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 VaccineThe city of Detroit has suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by the city’s health department until further notice.

Man Of Michigan Teen Who Brought Explosive To School Charged By FedsA man whose son accidentally detonated an explosive at a western Michigan school was charged with illegal possession of destructive devices.

Coast Guard Urges Residents To Secure Equipment To Avoid False Rescue AlarmsResidents are being urged to secure their boats and gear to avoid false alarms. Recently, the Coast Guard has received many calls about unmanned recreational vessels and lifejackets in St. Clair and Detroit rivers.

Whitmer Tours Eastern Michigan University Vaccination ClinicThe EMU vaccination clinic has been open since December to provide vaccines to healthcare workers and has the capacity to administer up to 1,000 vaccines per day.

Michigan Reports 9,674 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths For Sunday And MondayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Court OKs Law That Carries More Cash Penalties For ConvictsThe Michigan Court of Appeals has turned aside the latest challenge to a state law that forces criminal defendants to pay millions of dollars a year to partially cover the costs of running local courts.