(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer toured the vaccination clinic at Eastern Michigan University Monday.
"In Michigan, we're working around the clock to expand access to the three safe, effective vaccines, so we can bring down our COVID-19 numbers and save lives," said Whitmer. "We need more vaccine doses so that we can get back to normal as soon as possible, and the way forward is to continue ramping up our vaccine access and double down on our efforts to mask up, socially distance, and wash our hands. Let's beat COVID-19 together."
Whitmer was joined by Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, Washtenaw County Health Department Officer Jimena Loveluck, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbors President Alonzo Lewis, and Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church Pastor Larry Davis.
To date, Michigan has administered 5,132,443 vaccines, moving the state closer to its goal of equitably vaccinating at least 70 percent of Michiganders ages 16 and older as soon as possible.
Michigan is working to administer 100,000 shots per day, partnering with organizations like the Eastern Michigan University to create more opportunities for Michigan residents to receive a vaccine.
The EMU vaccination clinic has been open since December to provide vaccines to healthcare workers and has the capacity to administer up to 1,000 vaccines per day.
