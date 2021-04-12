DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police launched an investigation Sunday after finding two people shot — one of them fatally — inside a car on the city’s west side.
Officers found a black 2016 Chevy Impala that had hit a pole just before 3 a.m. Police then discovered that the occupants had been shot.
A 51-year-old man was dead inside the car and a 27-year-old woman who was a passenger was injured. She was hospitalized in temporary serious condition.
"The circumstances pertaining to this incident are under investigation," police said in a statement.
