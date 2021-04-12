  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:firefighters, hospitalization, house explosion, Michigan

MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) — Eight people have been hospitalized following an early morning explosion and fire at a home in southern Michigan.

Firefighters in Marshall found the home completely in flames when they arrived about 1:43 a.m. Monday.

Authorities told WOOD-TV the house was under construction.

The extent of the injuries to the victims was not immediately known.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.