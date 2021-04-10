NANCY DREW – Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
WHO ARE YOU? – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Celia Hudson (guest star Teryl Rothery, "The Good Doctor") go head to head.
Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) hires a new line cook at The Claw.
Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon and Riley Smith also star.
Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette (#212).
Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette (#212).

Original airdate 4/14/2021.
Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.