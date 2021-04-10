KUNG FU – Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
FINDING THE QUIET WITHIN — When adjusting to life back at home doesn’t go as planned, Nicky (Olivia Liang) turns to Henry (Eddie Liu) for help in her hunt for Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman).READ MORE: Michigan's Expungement Law Takes Effect On Sunday
Meanwhile, as Jin (Tzi Ma) looks forward to life getting back to normal, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) isn’t as optimistic.
Finally, after lending a hand to a young woman in need, Nicky finds the mental clarity she desperately needs.READ MORE: Michigan Hospitals Postponing Elective Surgeries Following COVID-19 Surge
Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse and Vanessa Kai also star.
Hanelle Culpepper directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens (#102).
Original airdate 4/14/2021.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 7,834 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths Friday
Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.