WALKER – Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

WALKER CLOSES IN ON EMILY’S KILLER – Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Captain James (Coby Bell) investigate a high-stakes poker game where one of the players may have information on Emily’s killer.

However, the night takes a turn when Geri (Odette Annable) shows up to join the game.

Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) takes August (Kale Culley) and Stella (Violet Brinson) on an unusual adventure.

The episode was written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer and directed by Steve Robin (#109).

Original airdate 4/15/2021.

